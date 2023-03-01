Yuma sector border activity remains low

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another day on the Yuma Sector Border.

Wednesday morning, a dozen migrants crossed through the gap where the Cocopah reservation meets the federal border wall.

The small group was processed and taken to Yuma Sector Border Patrol Headquarters.

They said they came to the United States for a better future.

According to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief, between February 19th and 25th, more than 2,500 migrants were arrested from 41 different countries.

Chief Patricia McGurk-Daniel also said more than 70 unaccompanied juveniles were encountered and 12 convicted felons were arrested.

There were eight human smuggling cases intercepted and six rescues were made along the border.

Samantha Byrd will have more tonight at 5 and 6.