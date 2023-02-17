1400+border crossers charged with alleged human smuggling

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office says almost 1,500 were criminally charged for entering or re-entering our country.

The numbers are from the Yuma and Tucson sectors from October to December of last year.

The Attorney’s Office says it also filed 26 cases against alleged human smugglers in Arizona.

They say three cases involved underage alleged smugglers, who they believe are often recruited over social media.

This time period saw some of the highest numbers of migrant crossings we’ve ever seen in the Yuma sector.