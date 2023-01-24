Skip to Content
Border Security
today at 10:50 AM
Yuma border crossings continue to decline

Adam Klepp

New numbers show around 300 to 400 migrant apprehensions a day

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Local border numbers continue to decrease.

Yuma is now averaging about 300 to 400 migrant crossings a day.

Numbers tweeted out by Yuma's Chief Patrol Officer show a 60 percent decrease from December.

When over 30,000 migrants were apprehended in the sector.

The decrease comes after the Biden Administration expanded Title 42.

Still, agents and first responders stayed busy from January 15 to 21.

Also reporting they received ten 911 calls, made four rescues, and intercepted one human smuggling case.

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

