Yuma border crossings continue to decline

Also reporting they received ten 911 calls, made four rescues, and intercepted one human smuggling case.

Still, agents and first responders stayed busy from January 15 to 21.

The decrease comes after the Biden Administration expanded Title 42.

When over 30,000 migrants were apprehended in the sector.

Yuma is now averaging about 300 to 400 migrant crossings a day.

