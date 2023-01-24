Yuma border crossings continue to decline
New numbers show around 300 to 400 migrant apprehensions a day
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Local border numbers continue to decrease.
Yuma is now averaging about 300 to 400 migrant crossings a day.
Numbers tweeted out by Yuma's Chief Patrol Officer show a 60 percent decrease from December.
When over 30,000 migrants were apprehended in the sector.
The decrease comes after the Biden Administration expanded Title 42.
Still, agents and first responders stayed busy from January 15 to 21.
Also reporting they received ten 911 calls, made four rescues, and intercepted one human smuggling case.