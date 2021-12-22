Migrant with drug convictions found in desert

Longer prison sentence possible for migrant

TACNA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton Border Patrol agents say they apprehended a migrant who had multiple convictions.

The 62-year-old migrant was found in the desert south of Tacna, Arizona.

Agents ran record checks on Rosario Lugo-Parra, which showed multiple convictions including selling illegal drugs, aggravated assault and drug possession, totaling a 23-year prison sentence.

Lugo-Parra will be prosecuted and possibly face more prison time.