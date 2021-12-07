Illegal crossings continue ahead of Ducey border visit

Dozens enter U.S. just hours before Governor's arrival - Fox 9's Adam Klepp reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A steady stream of immigrants continues to crossed into the U.S., even as Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.), prepares to tour the border to witness the impact of their crossings first hand.

The Cocopah Police Department says on Tuesday officers saw between 80 and 100 undocumented immigrants in the area of the Morelos Dam. It's a high number, but below what they've seen over the past few months. Officers say they've seen routinely seen between 400 and 700 asylum seekers making the crossing each day.

Some officials say the re-implementation of the Remain in Mexico policy is spurring the spike in crossings. One immigrant from Venezuela agreed.

“We are so nervous for the law of MPP, we don’t know what to do in Mexico, we do not have family there. We are looking for a new future in the USA," said Jesus Valenzuela.

The policy hasn't taken effect in Yuma Sector yet. Border Patrol says it saw a surge in crossings over the weekend, but actually saw apprehensions decline on Monday and Tuesday. Agents say they encountered fewer than a thousand immigrants over that two-day period.

