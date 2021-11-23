AMO finds undocumented immigrants in the desert

13 On Your side’s Arlette Yousif has more from the skies with one of the many important elements in border security.

YUMA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is a multi-faceted agency. There is more to it than what meets the eye.

Air and Marine Operations (AMO) is just one layer of security within CBP. They are the eye in the sky and can see large groups, at any given moment, trying to get into the country.

Agents in the air are frequently the first to make contact with undocumented immigrants.

"Patrols in our area of operations, which include the El Centro Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol, the Yuma Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol, and then we’re also responsible for patrolling in the Ajo Station of the Tucson Sector," says Yuma Branch Air and Marine Operations Director James Schuetzler.

While some undocumented immigrants try to run from agents or become combative, that's not usually the case.

"They’re very friendly, they’re very grateful to be— to help out, generally when we land, we’ll give them water, check on their, their health, make sure they're safe and overwhelmingly it hasn’t been an issue [of] them being threatening at all," explains AMO Air Interdiction Agent Ben Fischer.