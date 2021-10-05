Methamphetamine and fentanyl seized during bust at Highway 86 checkpoint

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people are in custody and two pounds of methamphetamine are off the streets after a bust at the Border Patrol's Highway 86 checkpoint.

El Centro Sector agents say it happened just before 9:30 Monday night. They say a drug-sniffing dog alert them to a problem with a Lincoln sedan after it moved into secondary inspection. Agents say further inspection led them to a cellophane-wrapped package in the rear panel of the driver seat. Border Patrol says that substance tested positive as meth.

Fentanyl pills seized by Border Patrol during the bust

Agents say they also found nine blue pills in the driver's wallet. They say those pills tested positive as fentanyl.

The meth weighed in a just over five pounds. It has an estimated street value of $5,500. The pill have an street value of approximately $225.

Border Patrol turned over the 55-year-old male driver, his 31-year-old female passenger, the car, and the narcotics to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office for prosecution.