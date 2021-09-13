Yuma Sector Border Patrol reports another big weekend for migrant busts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was another busy weekend for agents with the Yuma Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem says agents busted six travel parties between Friday and Monday morning, and took nearly 500 undocumented migrants into custody.

Clem released the details via Twitter:

Chief Clem says agents picked up a group of 136 migrants Friday morning, and busted another 59 undocumented individuals later in the day. Border Patrol picked up groups of 81 and 71 on Saturday, busted another 78 on Sunday, and took another 71 into custody Monday.

Surveillance cameras picked up the groups as they approached the U.S./Mexico border. Agents then moved in to make the apprehensions.