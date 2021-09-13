Skip to Content
Border Security
By
today at 4:02 PM
Published 4:00 PM

Yuma Sector Border Patrol reports another big weekend for migrant busts

U.S. Border Patrol

Agents apprehend nearly 500 undocumented immigrants between Friday and Monday morning

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was another busy weekend for agents with the Yuma Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem says agents busted six travel parties between Friday and Monday morning, and took nearly 500 undocumented migrants into custody.

Clem released the details via Twitter:

Chief Clem says agents picked up a group of 136 migrants Friday morning, and busted another 59 undocumented individuals later in the day. Border Patrol picked up groups of 81 and 71 on Saturday, busted another 78 on Sunday, and took another 71 into custody Monday.

Surveillance cameras picked up the groups as they approached the U.S./Mexico border. Agents then moved in to make the apprehensions.

Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content