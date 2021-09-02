Gang member with extensive criminal history caught at border

Also has history being kicked out of U.S. repeatedly

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol caught a gang member minutes after he crossed the U.S-Mexico border into Calexico at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday.

El Centro Sector agents said record checks revealed the 47-year-old from Mexico is a documented gang member with an "extensive criminal and immigration history."

A public affairs official confirmed the man has been previously been arrested for both having and selling a controlled substance. He was also convicted for lying to an officer and receiving stolen property.

Agents revealed that the gang member has since tried to re-enter the U.S. multiple times after American authorities keep deporting him.

Border Patrol will process the Mexican national accordingly.