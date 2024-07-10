Arizona toddler dies after being left in a hot car

MARANA, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A toddler died after being left in a hot car in Arizona on Tuesday.

Police received calls about an unresponsive child inside a vehicle in the area of Paseo Rancho Acero.

They say the two-year-old was left in the vehicle between 30 and 60 minutes in triple-digit heat in Marana.

The heat in neighboring Tucson reached 111 degrees on Tuesday.

The child was immediately rendered aid and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No further details have been released and an investigation is pending.