Arizona toddler dies after being left in a hot car
MARANA, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A toddler died after being left in a hot car in Arizona on Tuesday.
Police received calls about an unresponsive child inside a vehicle in the area of Paseo Rancho Acero.
They say the two-year-old was left in the vehicle between 30 and 60 minutes in triple-digit heat in Marana.
The heat in neighboring Tucson reached 111 degrees on Tuesday.
The child was immediately rendered aid and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No further details have been released and an investigation is pending.