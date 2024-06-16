Arizona families deal with aftermath of Rose Fire

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Families in Arizona are struggling with the aftermath of the Rose Fire that erupted on Wednesday.

The flames sparked in the Hassayampa Riverbed, about 50 miles north of Phoenix, and quickly engulfed more than 200 acres.

The wildfire also destroyed 15 structures, including seven primary residences.

Dozens of fire crews battled the flames, along with family members who tried to save their homes and precious memories.

Many say they just grabbed what they could.

"Everybody was just there doing what they can to help everybody. Some people lost their houses, some people didn't. It's just the way the fire moved," said Austin Partridge who helped to save his father's home.

"We got the cat and my mom's ashes and he got the clothes on his back and a few other personal items," said Kara Tracy whose childhood home was burned.

No injuries are being reported in connection to the fire and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.