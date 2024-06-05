Excessive heat warning issued for parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of Arizona. Just last year, extreme heat led to the deaths of at least 2,300 people in the United States.

Those heat victims were largely concentrated in three states: Arizona, Texas, and Nevada, with the impacts stretching from Florida to California, and as far north as New York and Wisconsin.

This year's temperatures are also running warmer than average as a map shows which cities had a hotter than average may.

For the first time, we're seeing where climate change had the biggest impact on those temperatures.

Climate central applied their "Climate Shift Index" to separate the changes in daily weather from how fossil fuels are making our planet hotter.

For May, the dark red dots show the strongest connection to climate change along the Gulf, from Florida to Texas.

Climate central also says some of the most impactful changes are happening at night.