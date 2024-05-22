Wildfire in Arizona endangering saguaro and desert plants
PHOENIX (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Wildfires in Arizona are endangering the Tonto National Forest as more than 14,000 acres of land is now up in flames.
Palo Verde trees, mesquite trees, and saguaros are being burned with dire consequences.
A study by the U.S. Forest Service found more than 30% of the tree-like cactus saguaro died within 10 years after a fire because of damage, disease, or other issues.
Native plants and trees can sometimes slow the fires, but without them, invasive species can come in, spread quickly crowding out the native plants and make future fires harder to control.
"When you have damage to a plant like that, it can make it more susceptible to disease and other issues. Beyond just the burns that it sustains, they're an amazing iconic species. So hopefully we can save some from this fire and you know, save them into the future."Challie Facemire, Desert Botanical Garden