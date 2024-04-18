Skip to Content
Arizona News

Chinle man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter and assault 

MGN
By
today at 12:11 PM
Published 12:30 PM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) – A 38-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison, along with three years of supervised release for Involuntary Manslaughter and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Broderrick Ramon Coggeshell pleaded guilty on January 30, 2024.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Coggeshell was intoxicated, and crossed the center line of traffic with his truck, and crashed into a vehicle in December 2022.

The vehicle was occupied by three brothers where one was killed and another was seriously injured.

Coggeshell and the victims are members of the Navajo Nation, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Arizona News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content