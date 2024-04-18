Chinle man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter and assault 

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) – A 38-year-old man was sentenced to nine years in prison, along with three years of supervised release for Involuntary Manslaughter and Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Broderrick Ramon Coggeshell pleaded guilty on January 30, 2024.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Coggeshell was intoxicated, and crossed the center line of traffic with his truck, and crashed into a vehicle in December 2022.

The vehicle was occupied by three brothers where one was killed and another was seriously injured.

Coggeshell and the victims are members of the Navajo Nation, said the U.S. Attorney's Office.