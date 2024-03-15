Two people sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) – Two individuals were sentenced and pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

32-year-old Clarizza Augustusa Jackson of Sacaton was sentenced last week to four years of probation.

39-year-old Thomas Kee Montoya, Jr. of Pinon was sentenced in June 2023 to 100 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release.

Jackson and Montoya both pleaded guilty.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in June 2022, Jackson and Montayo were stopped by Hopi Law Enforcement Services officers on the Hopi Reservation.

Montoya was driving while Jackson was the front-seat passenger, said the Attorney's Office.

Officers then found a drug ledger and 306 grams of pure methamphetamine in the vehicle.