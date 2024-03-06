Organ donation takes over the State Capitol

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Donor Network of Arizona volunteers and people impacted by organ and tissue donation decorated the plaza across the street from the House and Senate buildings in Downtown Phoenix.

Courtesy: Donor Network of Arizona Courtesy: Donor Network of Arizona Courtesy: Donor Network of Arizona

Organ donation stories were on full display to remind the public, as well as lawmakers, of the importance of sharing life.

Courtesy: Donor Network of Arizona Courtesy: Donor Network of Arizona

One transplant recipient shared how a stranger’s kindness saved their lives.

"It’s such a testament to the generosity…trying to live my life through that kind of impact," shared Geriece Hightower, a double-lung recipient.

Video courtesy goes to Donor Network of Arizona.

Reggie The Donor Cactus wants you to be a donor too.

Courtesy: Donor Network of Arizona

If you want to sign up or make sure that you’re registered, you don’t have to wait until you get a new driver’s license. Just visit donatelifeaz.org to access the registry.