Organ donation takes over the State Capitol
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Donor Network of Arizona volunteers and people impacted by organ and tissue donation decorated the plaza across the street from the House and Senate buildings in Downtown Phoenix.
Organ donation stories were on full display to remind the public, as well as lawmakers, of the importance of sharing life.
One transplant recipient shared how a stranger’s kindness saved their lives.
"It’s such a testament to the generosity…trying to live my life through that kind of impact," shared Geriece Hightower, a double-lung recipient.
Video courtesy goes to Donor Network of Arizona.
Reggie The Donor Cactus wants you to be a donor too.
If you want to sign up or make sure that you’re registered, you don’t have to wait until you get a new driver’s license. Just visit donatelifeaz.org to access the registry.