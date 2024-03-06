ADHS introduces new Chief Heat Officer

Chief Heat Officer position is an initiative created under Governor Hobb's Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced its first-ever statewide Chief Heat Officer, Eugene Livar, MD.

Governor Hobbs's initiative to address extreme heat in Arizona will involve a multitude of state agencies along with the Governor’s Office of Resiliency.

According to ADHS, Dr. Livar will oversee the implementation of the Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan.

He will also work to coordinate partnerships between the state, county health departments, local municipalities, communities, the private sector, and community-based organizations.

ADHS said it has hired a heat relief coordinator who will serve as the statewide point of contact for county coordinators. They will also develop training for community navigators focused on improving health service provider access.

“I’m excited to take on this role and this important work to make sure Arizona is prepared as possible for this upcoming heat season and beyond,” said Dr. Livar.

ADHS said Dr. Livar has been a part of their team since 2012.

As the Assistant Director for Public Health Preparedness, Dr. Livar's leadership was important in steering the development of ADHS heat preparedness recommendations that contributed to the heat plan, said ADHS.