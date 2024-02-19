Arizonans use Airbnb service to rent a backyard to play with their dogs

SUN CITY, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Dog parks are a lot of fun, but lately, more and more people are staying away because of concerns about aggressive dogs or their pup catching a respiratory illness.

So what’s a dog owner to do? How about renting out somebody else’s backyard, like Melody McManus of Sun City does?

Every week, McManus brings her dog Ali to a home in north Phoenix, where Ali can get some exercise and not have to deal with other people or pets.

"Its a safe place for her to just have fun and not have to worry about any conflict with any other dog and she can just run to heart's content," McManus shared.

McManus is one of many Valley homeowners who recently discovered Sniffspot, an Airbnb service for dogs.

Here's how it works: A dog owner can go online or download the Sniffspot app and look through various backyards, or indoor play spaces, available for rent by the hour.

Most rental fees run between $10 and $30 depending on the property and the amenities available. You can bet pools are pretty popular when the weather warms up.

David Adams, the man who created Sniffspot, says it gives dogs a private place to play while homeowners collect some extra cash.

"Look around any neighborhood. I'm sure in Phoenix, it is the same way people almost never use their yards. Integration of yards is so low and why not let people make a little extra money by sharing their yard with people that want to rent it?" David Adams, CEO of Sniffspot

Julia Eyerly takes a lot of pride renting out her yard three to six times a week. She even leaves treats - and a doggie life vest for guests who cant swim. All she asks is that owners pick up after their pooch.

"I'm like, 'I'm not ready for another dog, but I miss doing dog stuff and I was like, 'Sniffspot. This is great' because I know there are other dogs that need this. I would recommend this to any dog owner," Eyerly expressed.