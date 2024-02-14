Warriors’ Draymond Green calls Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic ‘softy’ as players continue feud on social media

PHOENIX (AP) - Golden State forward Draymond Green and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic continued their feud on social media Tuesday, with Green calling Nurkic a “300-pound softy” three nights after the Warriors beat the Suns on Stephen Curry's last-second 3-pointer.

It's the continuation of a back-and-forth that started in December, when Green hit Nurkic in the head and was suspended by the NBA.

The two played against each other for the first time since then on Saturday night, exchanging words and taunts throughout. Curry hit a 33-footer with 0.7 seconds left to lift the Warriors over the Suns 113-112.

“It’s sad,” Nurkic said of Green after Saturday's game. “He didn’t learn anything. It’s just a matter of time. He’s going to knock somebody else again. I take everything back, what I said. He doesn’t deserve a chance.”

Green responded during his podcast on Tuesday, ripping the 7-foot Nurkic for what he called a lack of skill despite his size.

“What in that game that happened with me would make you say something like that, other than getting embarrassed because you're just not good enough?” Green said. “You're not good enough offensively. You have Steph Curry on post-ups and you've got nothing. ... Outweighs Steph Curry by about 120 pounds and about nine inches taller than him and could not score on him on the block.”

Green also implied that Nurkic flopped after the hit in December, resulting in a longer suspension for Green, who was ultimately banned for 12 games.

Nurkic commented on X on Tuesday.

“All good bad boy just don’t stay to(o) long on podcast, gonna be late for therapy session,” Nurkic posted.

Green came back with the response.

“Tap IN! Spoke in depth about the 300-pound softy that can’t finish games. Enjoy,” Green wrote, including a link to his podcast.

The teams do not play again during the regular season.