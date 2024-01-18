Governor Hobbs releases plan to invest in public education with Prop 123

Prop 123 was passed by the Legislature in October 2015 and approved by voters in a special election in May 2016

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Proposition 123 would generate about $3.5 billion over 10 years for schools in Arizona and the majority of the money is coming from the increased payout of the State Land Trust.

Recently, Governor Katie Hobbs released a plan to invest in public education, for the next ten years which would increase the State Land Trust Permanent Fund, an 8.9% split of:

2.5% will continue general school funding, $257 million projected 10-year average distribution

4.4% would raise educator compensation, $347 million projected 10-year average distribution

1.5% increase in support staff compensation, $118 million projected 10-year average distribution

0.5% of the distribution will invest in school capital for safety and security, $39 million projected 10-year average distribution

Arizona Education Association President Marisol Garcia shared how crucial having this funding would be for Arizona's Education System.

Including how it could create a positive ripple effect on the community and the education system such as decreasing the amount of Arizona teachers leaving to other states to teach.

Right now, the proposition will be going through the Legislature and possibly be on the ballot this upcoming November.