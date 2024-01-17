Arizona House to host Special Joint Session for border situation

Briefing will begin at 1:15 p.m. MST on Wednesday

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona House of Representatives announced it is hosting a Special Joint Legislative Session on Wednesday.

Legislators will receive a briefing from Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot about the border situation.

According to the state House of Representatives, the Special Joint Session was requested by Rep. Tim Dunn (R-Arizona) of Yuma.

The briefing will be at 1:15 p.m. MST.