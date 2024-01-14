Skip to Content
Four people dead, one injured in hot air balloon crash

today at 4:53 PM
ELOY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Four people are dead and another person is seriously injured in Arizona following a hot air balloon crash, according to the Eloy Police Department (EPD).

The hot air balloon crash occurred just before 8:00am on Sunday near Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road in a desert area.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but authorities said they are working closely with federal agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Association (FAA), to investigate the cause of this accident.

Police have not released the names of the deceased pending notification of their next of kin.

