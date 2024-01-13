42 people displaced from senior living facility in Arizona following a flooding

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Flooding at an Arizona senior living facility displaced 42 people on Friday.

Emergency crews arrived at Ativio Senior Living in Prescott Valley at 12:30pm following reports of flooding. They evacuated 74 people and reported no injuries.

According to authorities, a frozen sprinkler line caused water leak on the top floor, and led drywall to collapse and damage all three floors of the facility.

42 people remain displaced from their homes as a result of this incident.

"This facility is able to relocate them either within the facility, or within an adjacent facility," said Cougan Carothers, Battalion Chief of Central Arizona Fire.