Lukeville border closure having an impact on businesses

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The ongoing port of entry closure in Lukeville, Arizona has taken a big toll on businesses that rely on border traffic.

"My wife and I own a small rental company and we had 90% of our holiday rentals cancel on us," said Scott Poturalski, a business owner.

"My massage business has had a total of 67 massages canceled," said Ruben Cordova, another business owner.

"I have a total of 16 condos that are usually full, and I have about 20 homes I administrate for people, and they're all empty," said Aron Brown, another business owner.

Business owners in Rocky Point are feeling direct impacts as Arizona heads into the fourth week of the Lukeville shutdown as Customs officers focus on processing migrants.

In Arizona, both Tucson and Yuma Sectors combined saw a 46% increase in crossings this November from last November; the highest numbers since March 2004.

Hanging on

Senior U.S. officials are expected to meet with the President of Mexico in Mexico City Wednesday to discuss possible solutions.

Last week, Governor Katie Hobbs deployed the National Guard to Arizona border communities to help local law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety (DPS). Her office says they'll be there as long as it's necessary.

"If it continues at this rate, I'll be a significant impact to this town," Poturalski expressed.

In the meantime, business owners in Rocky Point say they're trying to hang on, hoping the border reopens soon.

"Restaurants, bars, and tourist spots. Many of them have either skinnied their hours down or closed completely, and many have had to lay off employees because of it," Poturalski remarked.

"I look out my window...you usually see 20 to 50 people walking enjoying a sunny day...Zero, there has not been a single person past my house," Brown shared.