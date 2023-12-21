Arizona National Guard and DPS to provide enhanced security in Southern Arizona 

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed an Executive Order to send the state National Guard to the southern border

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Departments of Emergency and Military Affairs and Public Safety will be enhancing security and support in Southern Arizona.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it will be enhancing its uniformed presence in the area of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

Guardsmen are also expected to provide logistical, administrative, and analytical support for those troopers deployed there.

The press release stated it will be a multi-phased response and will continue to develop based on requests from local law enforcement.

It also stated that all law enforcement actions and authority will be exercised by DPS and Arizona Peace Officer Standard and Training certified personnel.

DPS said it will be focusing on prohibiting narcotics and human smuggling networks operating in Southern Arizona.

“Our efforts to provide enhanced security in Southern Arizona is unwavering,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. “In accordance with state law, the DPS is committed to supporting this team effort to be a visible presence for this operation at our southern border.”

According to the press release, the number of Guardsmen deployed is expected to fluctuate based on the needs of the community and security.

There will also be additional resources that will be phased into communities over the next 30 days, said the press release.