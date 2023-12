BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Five children died in a duplex fire over the weekend in Bullhead City.

A police spokesperson said no adults were there when the fire broke out at around 5:00pm Saturday.

The children were aged 13, 11, five, four, and two. Four were siblings while the fifth was a visiting relative.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.