Arizona police help find missing “Elf on a Shelf” doll

today at 12:52 PM
Published 1:10 PM

GILBERT, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A family has been reunited with their favorite Christmas friend, thanks to the help of the Gilbert Police Department.

The McMahon family recently moved from Oregon and realized their daughter’s Elf on the Shelf doll was missing.

Jason McMahon knew they needed help in this holiday emergency and contacted the Gilbert Police Department.

"After being gone for a couple of years, not being able to spend Christmas with your family, we get to appreciate, you know, being around family now and not being out of state. So...definitely makes things a lot happier," McMahon expressed.

