PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Civil Rights activist Reverend Jarrett Maupin is holdng day two of "Operation Advent."

According to NBC News, this is to highlight new cases of police brutality and abuse.

For Tuesday's press conference, Maupin will feature Cassify Stigler, a 23-year-old young black mother who was fatally beaten by arresting officers and died in jail.

