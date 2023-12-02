Skip to Content
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin charged with attempted murder


today at 10:18 AM
Published 10:24 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder.

An incarcerated former gang member and one-time informant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was charged Friday after stabbing ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin 22 times at a federal prison in Arizona.

The inmate, John Turscak, said he would've killed Chauvin if the correctional officers didn't step in as quickly as they did.

Turscak told FBI agents that he attacked Chauvin as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

