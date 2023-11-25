Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison, according to authorities

Skip to Content
TUCSON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020, was stabbed at a federal prison in Arizona on Friday.

A law enforcement official familiar with the incident said Chauvin was assaulted at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tucson.

No other inmates or staff were said to be injured at the facility.

A statement from the Bureau of Prisons, which did not name Chauvin, said an assaulted inmate was transported by ems to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The statement also added that responding employees isolated and contained the incident.

Chauvin is serving a 21 year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, as well as a concurrent 22-and-a-half year sentence for murder on his conviction in the Minnesota State Court.

