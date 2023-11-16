Classic Arizona Thanksgiving dinner decreases in price

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a recent report, the classic Arizona Thanksgiving dinner has dropped almost $20 this year.

In 2022, a Thanksgiving meal for 10 was $71.88 and this year it is $51.89, and nationally it is $61.17.

Strategic Communications Director for the Arizona Farm Bureau, Julie Murphree shared the main reason for this decrease is turkeys.

Last year, there was a shortage of turkeys due to illness, but this year there is a wide range.

Murphree also shared that she hopes people are more willing to help those in need due to the decrease in prices.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more tonight.