Classic Arizona Thanksgiving dinner decreases in price

today at 1:17 PM
Published 8:08 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a recent report, the classic Arizona Thanksgiving dinner has dropped almost $20 this year.

In 2022, a Thanksgiving meal for 10 was $71.88 and this year it is $51.89, and nationally it is $61.17.

Strategic Communications Director for the Arizona Farm Bureau, Julie Murphree shared the main reason for this decrease is turkeys.

Last year, there was a shortage of turkeys due to illness, but this year there is a wide range. 

Murphree also shared that she hopes people are more willing to help those in need due to the decrease in prices.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

