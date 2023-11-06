Gas prices for the state of Arizona falls 17.6 cents per gallon

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gas prices in the state of Arizona fell 17.6 cents per gallon since last week.

According to a GasBuddy survey, this averages to $3.83/g as of Monday. The report also says prices in Arizona are 71.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago as well as 40.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to the GasBuddy report, as of Sunday, the cheapest station and lowest price in Arizona was $3.05/g while the most expensive and highest price $6.05/g. This is a difference of $3.00/g.

The report also highlights the following gas prices for Arizona and the nation, dating back ten years:

November 6, 2022: $4.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

November 6, 2021: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 6, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 6, 2019: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

November 6, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

November 6, 2017: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

November 6, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

November 6, 2015: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 6, 2014: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

November 6, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

In addition, the report released gas prices for Arizona's neighboring areas:

Las Vegas- $4.42/g, down 12.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.55/g.

Phoenix- $3.91/g, down 21.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.12/g.

Tucson- $3.54/g, down 17.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.71/g.\