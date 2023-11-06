Gas prices for the state of Arizona falls 17.6 cents per gallon
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gas prices in the state of Arizona fell 17.6 cents per gallon since last week.
According to a GasBuddy survey, this averages to $3.83/g as of Monday. The report also says prices in Arizona are 71.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago as well as 40.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to the GasBuddy report, as of Sunday, the cheapest station and lowest price in Arizona was $3.05/g while the most expensive and highest price $6.05/g. This is a difference of $3.00/g.
The report also highlights the following gas prices for Arizona and the nation, dating back ten years:
- November 6, 2022: $4.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)
- November 6, 2021: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)
- November 6, 2020: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)
- November 6, 2019: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)
- November 6, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
- November 6, 2017: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)
- November 6, 2016: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
- November 6, 2015: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
- November 6, 2014: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)
- November 6, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)
In addition, the report released gas prices for Arizona's neighboring areas:
- Las Vegas- $4.42/g, down 12.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.55/g.
- Phoenix- $3.91/g, down 21.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.12/g.
- Tucson- $3.54/g, down 17.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.71/g.\
"For the seventh straight week, we've seen the national average price of gasoline decline. With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon. While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks, with California likely soon falling below $5, while more states fall under $3. Millions of Americans already have access to $2.99/gal or cheaper, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week."Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy