Arizona pastor and his family trapped in Israel

today at 5:45 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An Arizona pastor and his family are stuck in Israel following the Hamas attacks.

During an interview, Kane Adkins said he and his family have been stranded in Tel Aviv since their flight was canceled.

He shared his family's harrowing experience and uncertain future.

"It's been a little bit scary, last night the building was shaking quite a bit from the bombs falling around us. We spent a portion of the night in the stairwells in the shelter there. That was a little bit scary.

Airport has been really overwhelmed, overun, thousands and thousands of people delayed there. The airline that we're associated with tried to get us rebooked. Looks like they're trying to get us back out on Wednesday.

Well without a doubt, you never know where something is going to fall. When you're feeling the buildings around you shake, and when you're feeling everything and you don't know what's coming and you're just hearing the air sirens, and you don't know what's going to happen, that part of it gets pretty scary.

We could feel the building shake as things were landing as alarms were going off. That part was almost surreal. It was like being in a movie."

Kane Adkins, a pastor from Arizona
