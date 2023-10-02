Governor Hobbs announces end of Fondomonte lease to protect Arizona water

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Katie Hobbs announced an end to a controversial state land lease for a Saudi alfalfa grower in Southern Arizona all in an effort to protect the state's water supply.

She also said she will not renew three other leases set to expire next February.

Hobbs said they discovered the company "Fondomonte" was operating in default of their lease since 2016.

She said it’s unacceptable the company has continued to pump unchecked amounts of groundwater out of Arizona while in clear default of their lease.