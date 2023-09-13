Tucson proposes ordinance to protect workers in the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - This year is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record in Tucson.

The heat is taking quite a toll as officials say that between July and August more than 130 people suffered heat-related deaths.

That has city officials drafting plans to maximize safety for some workers forced to be outdoors.

"It's not as though we're going to see a reverse of the climate change situation we've got going on, and workers deserve to have some accomodation," said Steve Kozachik, City Councilman for Tucson.

Taking action

With 2023 being he hottest summer on record, a lot of attention has been paid not just to the people who play outdoors, but also the people who work outdoors.

Pima County reported 86 heat related deaths in July and another 47 in August. It's the first ever comprehensive look the county has taken on heat-related deaths, and it squares with Phoenix where 425 people died of heat-related causes last year.

But it is an eye opener in Tucson, and the numbers have spurred the city to take action.

"I don't think we need to wait until we have people dropping like flies before we implement something like this. Let's be proactive about it...We all know our bodies are little chemistry sets. You need fluids. You need to cool off and let's treat people the way they deserve to be treated," Kozachik remarked.

Leading by example

In its study session next week, Tucson will discuss a heat-related ordinance which was being written and tweaked by the City Attorney's Office Tuesday afternoon. It will likely require workers like police, fire, construction workers, city services, landscapers to take cooling off breaks, while Tucson will not be the first in the state to propose a heat related ordinance.

Some state lawmakers have been arguing this is a move which governments should have proposed before the number of deaths has risen to such high levels.

"This isn't normal. This can not be normalized. Instead of, 'Hey like lets figure out how to save lives,' we're responding to the fact that people are going to die," said Anna Hernandez, Arizona Senator for District 24.

Supporters of a Tucson heat-related ordinance say it hopes to lead by example. Even though the city cannot compel others to allow their workers to take frequent breaks in the heat, to drink some water, or sit in air conditioning, it's hope they will follow suit.

"If Tucson leads by example, Pima County can certainly do the same thing. The university employees could be taken care of. TUSD emplyees could be taken care of lets start chipping away at this," Kozachik expressed.

Chipping away before the termometer begins to rise again.