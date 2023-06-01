Arizona invests over $360 million in water security and conservation

The investment is to help strengthen Arizona's water resources

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - State legislative leaders directed over $360 million of state general fund dollars to go to projects and programs that will help conserve, develop, and enhance Arizona's water.

“Never before in our state’s history has water been as important to our state’s economic prosperity and individual liberty as it is today,” said Representative Gail Griffin, Chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Energy & Water. “As Republicans, we will continue to find solutions to Arizona’s most pressing issues, from water security to housing availability. We will continue to make investments in Arizona’s long-term water future.”

Here are some of the investments that Republicans made in FY24 to help secure Arizona’s water future:

Water infrastructure projects

Reconstruction of a levee

Design and construction of a recharge basin

Installation of new irrigation systems and xeriscaping

Water project assistance for cities, towns, and irrigation districts in rural counties

Wastewater system improvements

Construction of groundwater delivery infrastructure

Brackish groundwater recovery pilot program

Statewide water resources planning

Water supply and demand assessments

Assured and adequate water supply administration

Stream adjudication support

Rural water studies

Water protection fund for projects that address conservation and watershed improvement

Conservation and drought program

Brackish groundwater study

Water conservation projects

On-farm irrigation efficiency projects

Water quality fee fund

PFAS mitigation

Safe drinking water program

Direct potable reuse of treated wastewater

Water infrastructure and commerce grants

Long-term water augmentation

Rehabilitation and drilling of new water wells

State legislators continue to support the state's 42 Natural Resource Conservation Districts that have special expertise in the fields of managing land, water, soil, and natural resources.

According to the Arizona House of Representatives, the districts are charged to develop comprehensive plans to conserve water, protect water rights and enter into agreements with landowners for water projects.