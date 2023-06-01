Arizona invests over $360 million in water security and conservation
The investment is to help strengthen Arizona's water resources
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - State legislative leaders directed over $360 million of state general fund dollars to go to projects and programs that will help conserve, develop, and enhance Arizona's water.
“Never before in our state’s history has water been as important to our state’s economic prosperity and individual liberty as it is today,” said Representative Gail Griffin, Chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Energy & Water. “As Republicans, we will continue to find solutions to Arizona’s most pressing issues, from water security to housing availability. We will continue to make investments in Arizona’s long-term water future.”
Here are some of the investments that Republicans made in FY24 to help secure Arizona’s water future:
- Water infrastructure projects
- Reconstruction of a levee
- Design and construction of a recharge basin
- Installation of new irrigation systems and xeriscaping
- Water project assistance for cities, towns, and irrigation districts in rural counties
- Wastewater system improvements
- Construction of groundwater delivery infrastructure
- Brackish groundwater recovery pilot program
- Statewide water resources planning
- Water supply and demand assessments
- Assured and adequate water supply administration
- Stream adjudication support
- Rural water studies
- Water protection fund for projects that address conservation and watershed improvement
- Conservation and drought program
- Brackish groundwater study
- Water conservation projects
- On-farm irrigation efficiency projects
- Water quality fee fund
- PFAS mitigation
- Safe drinking water program
- Direct potable reuse of treated wastewater
- Water infrastructure and commerce grants
- Long-term water augmentation
- Rehabilitation and drilling of new water wells
State legislators continue to support the state's 42 Natural Resource Conservation Districts that have special expertise in the fields of managing land, water, soil, and natural resources.
According to the Arizona House of Representatives, the districts are charged to develop comprehensive plans to conserve water, protect water rights and enter into agreements with landowners for water projects.