today at 5:54 AM
Brittney Griner starts Phoenix Mercury training camp

PHOENIX, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Phoenix Mercury has a star player back as Brittney Griner has made her return to the basketball court for training camp.

Griner's return to basketball began with a 100-day plan and ended with Sunday's start of training camp.

She returned to the team in the offseason after a 10-month detainment in Russia for vape cartridges found in her luggage last February.

Griner was sentenced to nine years last August before she was freed in a high-profile prisoner swap in December.

Now, the team is focused on how it will perform with her back on the court.

The training camp will be an opportunity for Griner to work on conditioning and get closer to game shape.

