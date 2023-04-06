Arizona mother seeking life saving treatment for 7 month old baby

Chandler, AZ. (CNN / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Josefina Hernandez is running out of options, in her search for life saving care to treat her 7 month old infant, who's spent her life in the hospital. Exhausting all resources has left her financially up against the wall, but she continues to fight the good fight. Her daughter was diagnosed with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia...a condition that impacts her respiratory system. Medical doctors in Phoenix are no longer able to treat the infant for the rare condition and advised her to see a specialist out of Philadelphia. Josefina, started a " GoFundme ' page to raise funds that will cover both her medical and travel expenses. She says, "Insurance hasn't approved the medical flight."

Jessica McClain joined as an anchor in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at jessica.mcclain@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.