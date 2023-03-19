Arizona authorities rescue vehicle stuck in river

TOLLESON, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There was a dramatic rescue on the Salt River near Phoenix, when two people got trapped by rising water.

It happened Friday night when they apparently drove their car into a flooded area where the water was moving fast.

A helicopter was used to lift them out of the river and fly them to safety.

Emergency crews from Phoenix and three other cities were involved in the rescue effort.

The people are reported to be in good condition.