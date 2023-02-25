Two dead, eleven injured in Saturday crash

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Two people have died and multiple bicyclists suffered severe injuries after a pickup truck crashed into the group.

Police say it happened Saturday on Cotton Lane Bridge in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.

One woman died at the scene while another rider died later at a hospital.

Police say the adult male driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene to cooperate with officers.

"Our message to bicyclists and motorists is to pay attention to what's around you on the road. This is the time of year when there are a lot of bicyclists out enjoying this beautiful weather and drivers need to remember to share the road. So, as a general safety message, drivers pay attention. As a general safety message, bicyclists have the light colored clothing, have your protective gear, have your blinkers on the back and a light. Make sure you're seen," said Lisa Berry, a spokeswoman for the Goodyear Police Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.