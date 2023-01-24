Fmr. Homeland Security agent sentenced for theft

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A United States District Judge sentenced Sean Nelson to two years of federal probation. Nelson, 44-years-old, also has to pay $133,999 to the Department of Homeland Security.

Nelson, according to a press release, plead guilty to Theft of Government Property. He also agreed to resign from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Department.

This was part of a plea agreement with the government. The crime occurred between November 2019 and October 2021.

Nelson, then a HSI Special Agent, worked for several private companies while on duty; without permission or authorization by HSI. He also used his government owned vehicle (GOV) for said unauthorized work.

During his unauthorized work, Nelson worked for Amazon, Uber and Lyft. As a result of his actions, the government lost tens of thousands of dollars.

“As a result of the conviction, Mr. Nelson has forfeited much of his salary during the time period of his on-the-job criminal activity; as a federal felon, he’ll never lawfully possess or use a firearm ever again,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino.

“His dereliction of duty was a grave disservice to his hard-working law enforcement colleagues and the taxpayers alike.”

