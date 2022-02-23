Expanded parental rights fight brews at Arizona Legislature

(KYMA, KECY/AP News) - The battle between parents and teachers continues as the House has given initial approval to a Republican-backed bill that boosts the rights of parents to know what is happening with their children in schools.

The bill also allows parents to push for penalties for teachers who they believe violated their parental rights.

The penalty provisions in the broad expansion of the state’s parents’ bill of rights could lead to fines, suspensions or dismissal for teachers or other school employees. It also allows parents to sue if they are not satisfied with the punishment or how the school districts handled their complaint.

Sponsored by Republican Rep. Steve Kaiser, the proposal puts in specific ways that parents can complain and has penalties to ensure the state’s parent’s bill of rights is being enforced.

The proposal drew strong pushback from Democrats, who called it an unneeded expansion of pressure on public school teachers. They said creating the potential for fines and punishment makes parents and teachers adversaries instead of partners.