Imperial National Wildlife Refuge to conduct prescribed fires starting January 31

Locals may see fires occur soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will have a prescribed fire scheduled for the week of January 31, 2022.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the NWR will be using fires for land management and reducing the possibility of future wildfires.

Prescribed burning is considered the best method in preventing wildfires while also limiting any potential loss.

Firefighters will also be on the scene to assist USFWS personnel during the burning.

Residents of Yuma and Blythe may be able to see smoke during the daytime hours of the operation.