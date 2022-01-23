Gov. Ducey attending first Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee meeting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Gov. Doug Ducey (R) will be joining industry leaders in downtown Phoenix on Monday to gather the first Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee in preparation for Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

Arizona hosted the Super Bowl in 2015, which created a local economic impact of $720 million.

The governor will then travel to the Arizona Autism Charter School to start off school choice week.

Gov. Ducey will visit several classrooms at the school. The tour will be followed by a round-table with education leaders and parents.