Former Sunnyside School District employee indicted on multiple charges

Joan Katz Mugshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday the State Grand Jury indicted long-time Sunnyside Unified School District employee, Joan Katz, on multiple felony charges for Fraudulent Schemes and Practices, Presentment of False Instrument for Filing and Conflict of Interest.

According to Pima County court documents, former "Parents as Teachers Program" coordinator Katz allegedly had hired her daughter’s business, The Souls Nest, LLC, without hearing out other companies nor disclosing her conflict of interest.

This indictment also alleges she hired another district employee’s company, G&H Educational Services, without obtaining competitive bids.

Last but not least, the Arizona State Grand Jury accuses Katz of forging documents to cover up the lack of a competitive bidding process for both projects.

The Pima County Superior Court arraigned her on Friday.

Brnovich also clarified that Assistant Attorney General Lindsay St. John is prosecuting the case.