Arizona National Guard to vaccinate all troops

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard says all troops will be vaccinated for coronavirus by the September 15th deadline set out by the Pentagon.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memo Monday calling for all members of the American military to get their shots by mid-September. President Joe Biden has since approved Sec. Austin's plans. The policy covers active duty service members, as well as reserve components, and the National Guard.

"The Arizona National Guard is ready to execute this policy and awaits further implementation guidance from higher headquarters. Adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the full list of medical readiness requirements for military personnel protects the health and well-being of our Service members in order to answer the call of the State and Nation." -Statement from Arizona National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck

More than 5,000 Arizonans currently serve in the National Guard.



