Pentagon issues COVID vaccine mandate

Members of U.S. military must get shots by September 15

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get a COVID-19 vaccine by September 15. The Department of Defense (DOD) could move up that deadline if the vaccine gets final FDA approval, or if infection rates continue to rise.

A memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he will seek approval from President Joe Biden to enact the vaccine mandate no later than mid-September, or immediately upon FDA approval, whichever comes first.

Secretary Austin's decision comes a week after President Biden told the DOD to develop a plan for getting shots to American troops. It's part of a broader campaign to boost vaccinations across all levels of the federal workforce.