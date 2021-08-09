Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 10:14 AM

Pentagon issues COVID vaccine mandate

U.S. Air National Guard / Scott Thompson

Members of U.S. military must get shots by September 15

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get a COVID-19 vaccine by September 15. The Department of Defense (DOD) could move up that deadline if the vaccine gets final FDA approval, or if infection rates continue to rise.

A memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he will seek approval from President Joe Biden to enact the vaccine mandate no later than mid-September, or immediately upon FDA approval, whichever comes first.

Secretary Austin's decision comes a week after President Biden told the DOD to develop a plan for getting shots to American troops. It's part of a broader campaign to boost vaccinations across all levels of the federal workforce.

Coronavirus / Military / National-World / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content