Cast your vote for your favorite highway safety message

Arizona News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says you can pick the winner of 10 finalists for its bright lights of a highway message in May.

ADOT says in one week, it has received more than 2,400 entries. You can start voting on April 21. Click here to cast your vote.

"It’s important to focus on safety and remember we all have a role in reducing the number of crashes and lives lost," said ADOT Director John Halikowski. "More than 90% of crashes are caused by driver behavior. We need to do all we can to promote safe driving and avoid speeding, and aggressive, distracted or impaired driving. These messages are designed to help remind drivers, sometimes in an offbeat way, to be careful on the road."