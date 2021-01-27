Maricopa County moves forward with election equipment audit

Arizona News

County supervisors say audit could dispel "disinformation"

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to hire two firms to audit the equipment and software used during the November 3rd General Election.

Some Republicans continue to question the validity of President Joe Biden's victory in Arizona. They filed numerous lawsuits seeking to overturn the results. All failed to pass muster in the courts.

The state Senate issued a slew of subpoenas in December demanding supervisors turn over volumes of election materials, including images of all mail-in ballots and detailed voter information. It also wants access to the machines Maricopa County voters used to cast ballots.

The largely Republican board continues to insist the election results are accurate. However, they believe a full audit may help dispel some of the "disinformation" surrounding ballot tabulation.

It will cost the county between $50,000, and $100,000 to conduct the audit. Supervisors believe restoring public confidence is worth the expense.

No word on whether the audit will satisfy Senate President Karen Fann, (R-Dist. 1). Fann has taken a leading role in the legislature's push to audit the Maricopa County vote.