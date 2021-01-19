Arizona Legislature takes aim at renewable energy standards

Arizona News

Republicans look to strip Corporation Commission of enforcement power

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Republican-controlled Arizona State Legislature aims to strip the state utility commission of the power to force electric companies to use renewable energy sources.

The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) is considering a proposal that would require half the state's power to come from solar and other renewable sources by 2035. It sets a goal of 100% renewable power by 2050.

Now identical House and Senate measures aim to prevent that proposal from becoming policy. Both bills target the ACC's power to enforce such requirements without delegating the authority elsewhere.

The legislation comes as the nation moves toward getting more of its energy from solar, wind, and other sources of renewable energy.